Azzurro La Plata Ferrari 488 Pista Shows Perfect Spec

When it comes to special editions such as the Ferrari 488 Pista, aficionados are usually split into two main camps. There are those who believe such machines should be dressed in colors as wild as their motors and those who wish to stick to the fly-under-the-radar hues. Well, you don't need to be a Maranello connoisseur to figure out the label that the Prancing Horse sitting before us receives.
Some would call the main shade of the car baby blue, but everything sounds cooler in Italian when it comes to machines born in that part of the world, which is why Maranello call this shade Azzurro La Plata.
Then there's the rest of the spec. The fat white stripe that runs the entire length of the animal comes with yellow details on its sides, which match the brake calipers (that's right, we're looking at carbon-ceramic stoppers here), as well as the Ferrari shields adorning the front fenders.
As for the carbon wheels, these fall in line with the carbon aero bits found on the Italian exotic.
So, what happens when you step inside the thing? Quite a lot, really. Most of the interior is covered in Alcantara, even though the light shade of the material might bring quite a few dashboard-to-windscreen reflections.
As for those yellow details that spice up the exterior of the 720 horsepower toy, these have also found their way inside the supercar, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram posts below to enjoy the complete eye candy this Ferrari has to offer.
While we're talking Ferraris, I'll remind you of a digital concept we discussed earlier in the week. I'm refering to a rendering portraying a Monza Coupe. The idea behind the tale is that, in my book, at least half the Prancing Horse range should pack retro-inspired styling cues such as the Monza SP1 and SP2.
