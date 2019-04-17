Audi R8 with Fake Exoskeleton Is a Troll's Car, Uses Foam Sticks

As those of you tuned into our tuning tales probably know, the Lambo already experienced a turbocharger issue, but it looks like the V10 motor is okay, despite this having to take the burden of forced induction while using the stock components - in case you haven't heard about the incident, here's the thing spitting flames in a way that's not flattering.
Regardless, it seems that the said Huracan, which belongs to an aficioando called Alex Choi (the man could admitedly use some extra driving lessons and you'll see why if you follow the link), has already generated a sister car. Spoiler alert: trolling is involved.
I'm talking about a second-generation Audi R8, which has received monkey bars that look similar to those of the said Raging Bull, but only if you take a look at the supercar from a big, big distance.
Up close, it's pretty obvious that the second-gen R8 is covered in foam sticks. Then again, while bother going for setup that requires welding?
After all, the newfound hardware of the V10 supercar certainly boosts its crash safety ratings (c'mon, the addition must bring an improvement, at least as far as extremely low-speed ka-bangs are concerned), so it's all for the best.
Oh, and by the way, while the first Instagram post below allows you to check out the car in its trolling form, the second shows the vehicle wearing its usual custom bits, such as the rear wing, the wheels and an air suspension. Now, where did I put that duct tape?
