Teen Shot While Egging Cars in Virginia

One night of fun turned into near-tragedy for a group of teenagers from Danville, Virginia. They went out driving, egging parked vehicles in passing, and one of them was shot because of it.

17 photos



A car packed with teenagers was egging parked vehicles in passing, the police say for the media outlet. One of the vehicles wasn’t empty and the person inside, instead of shrugging this off as a “kids these days”-type of thing, took out a gun and shot at the passing car, after a short pursuit.



“Officers say one of the targeted vehicles was occupied. That car then sped up and caught up to the teenagers. Officers say someone in that vehicle shot into the car of teenagers, striking the 16-year-old in the lower torso,” NBC12 says.



“The teens then tried to drive the victim to the hospital, before losing control near the north end of Union St. Bridge. That's where first responders found the boy who was shot,” adds the same media outlet.



Based on the descriptions offered by the teens, police are now looking for a suspect driving a dark gray or black 4-door mid-size car, possibly a Nissan or a Kia. Other details about the shooter have not been made public, as neither has been the current condition of the teen shot.



At this point, we might as well say it: The incident occurred at the weekend, NBC12 reports. Danville Police still don’t have a suspect in custody and are asking the public for help in catching the guy.A car packed with teenagers was egging parked vehicles in passing, the police say for the media outlet. One of the vehicles wasn’t empty and the person inside, instead of shrugging this off as a “kids these days”-type of thing, took out a gun and shot at the passing car, after a short pursuit.“Officers say one of the targeted vehicles was occupied. That car then sped up and caught up to the teenagers. Officers say someone in that vehicle shot into the car of teenagers, striking the 16-year-old in the lower torso,” NBC12 says.“The teens then tried to drive the victim to the hospital, before losing control near the north end of Union St. Bridge. That's where first responders found the boy who was shot,” adds the same media outlet.Based on the descriptions offered by the teens, police are now looking for a suspect driving a dark gray or black 4-door mid-size car, possibly a Nissan or a Kia. Other details about the shooter have not been made public, as neither has been the current condition of the teen shot.At this point, we might as well say it: egging might be a messy and nasty way of having fun, but shooting at whoever is doing is not the adequate response. Kids and teens tend to do the stupidest things in the name of having fun, but firing a gun at them is the opposite of making things right.