autoevolution

Teen Shot While Egging Cars in Virginia

7 May 2019, 11:31 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One night of fun turned into near-tragedy for a group of teenagers from Danville, Virginia. They went out driving, egging parked vehicles in passing, and one of them was shot because of it.
17 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
The incident occurred at the weekend, NBC12 reports. Danville Police still don’t have a suspect in custody and are asking the public for help in catching the guy.

A car packed with teenagers was egging parked vehicles in passing, the police say for the media outlet. One of the vehicles wasn’t empty and the person inside, instead of shrugging this off as a “kids these days”-type of thing, took out a gun and shot at the passing car, after a short pursuit.

“Officers say one of the targeted vehicles was occupied. That car then sped up and caught up to the teenagers. Officers say someone in that vehicle shot into the car of teenagers, striking the 16-year-old in the lower torso,” NBC12 says.

“The teens then tried to drive the victim to the hospital, before losing control near the north end of Union St. Bridge. That's where first responders found the boy who was shot,” adds the same media outlet.

Based on the descriptions offered by the teens, police are now looking for a suspect driving a dark gray or black 4-door mid-size car, possibly a Nissan or a Kia. Other details about the shooter have not been made public, as neither has been the current condition of the teen shot.

At this point, we might as well say it: egging might be a messy and nasty way of having fun, but shooting at whoever is doing is not the adequate response. Kids and teens tend to do the stupidest things in the name of having fun, but firing a gun at them is the opposite of making things right.
shooting Nissan Kia police Virginia
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 