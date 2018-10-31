Driver Leads Police on Wild Chase Because He Was Out Egging

In what can only be dubbed a very bad case of bad luck, one man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania is now facing serious charges after fleeing the cops and leading them on a high-speed chase because he assumed they wanted to arrest him for egging.

ABC6 reports that cops were actually responding to a robbery call, when they arrived on the scene and saw a car, a dark sedan, speeding away. They engaged in the chase, thinking it was the suspect or suspects looking to make a quick escape.The chase ended when the sedan was sideswept by anat an intersection. To the cops’ surprise, they didn’t find robbers inside, but a man and his son… and a whole lot of eggs. Apparently, the duo was out looking to cause some Halloween mischief by egging someone’s house or car, and that’s the only reason they were in such a hurry to leave when the cops arrived.Not for one second did they imagine that the cops could descend there for another reason than their egging attempt, which hadn’t even started. Of course, egging is illegal and can also cause serious damage to property, but it’s definitely not the kind of crime police rush to solve with sirens blazing, the lights on and at high speeds.The bad news is that the dad is now facing serious charges, possibly including reckless endangerment and corruption of minors. On top of that, he will probably have to pay for the damages to both cars, as well as for the police intervention / chase, which was entirely unwarranted.The report doesn’t say whether the man and his son were in any way injured in the minor accident, so they’re probably ok. It’s safe to assume egging as a Halloween tradition is over for this family.