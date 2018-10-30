5 Legal Pot is Bad for Driving, Says IIHS

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Police Cruiser, Apologizes: I Have to Go to Work

One drunk driver who smashed his car into a police cruiser in Easthampton, Massachusetts, made sure he offered the officers inside not one, but two widely different explanations and apologies. 30 photos



The driver has been identified as Nicholas Bilger. The police cruiser, which happened to be a K9 unit, was responding to a call complaining about loud partying. On a narrow road, the other car skidded around a corner and drove straight towards the cruiser. The impact was so powerful that the car was sent flying into the woods.



When the officers got out of the cruiser, they smelled booze on Bilger’s breath. Before they conducted the field sobriety tests (which he failed), he did his best to explain why he was speeding and why he didn’t avoid the collision.



“Sorry for hitting your car, but I have to go to work,” he first said, as per the police report cited by the publication. Minutes later, he changed his mind and his story: “I had to get out of there. There was a big fight and they were going to beat me up.”



Bilger ended up arrested on a series of charges, including “driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle.”



He has been released on several conditions and is supposed to be back in court soon, to answer the charges. However, Bilger has a history of drunk driver, so chances are the judge won’t be too lenient on him.



