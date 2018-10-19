autoevolution

Beautician Refuses to Take Breathalyzer Because Her Pumped Up Lips “Are Too Big”

19 Oct 2018, 9:54 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A beautician who also tried her hand at reality television, Scarlett Harrison, 20, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving but ended up by being charged with refusing to provide a breath sample as well. Wait till you hear the reason for her refusal.
10 photos
2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI2019 MINI
Harrison’s trial concluded the other day, The Mirror reports. She was arrested in June this year in Manchester, when police officers noticed her white Mini One parked in a taxi rank. She’s been out drinking with a male friend, who disappeared after they got into a fight. The officers approached Harrison and smelled alcohol on her breath and proceeded to conducting a roadside test.

At the station, she was asked to take a breathalyzer before being processed. She refused to do so on account of the fact that her lips, which have been surgically enhanced, were “too big” to allow her to blow on the tube.

Before the trial, Harrison pleaded not guilty to the charge of refusing to take the breathalyzer and tried to argue that she didn’t do it because of a “medical condition.” However, on the day of her trial, she had a change of heart, entered a guilty plea and admitted that the only “condition” she suffered from was the one commonly known online as “duck lips” or “trout pout.”

“She was over the limit so she was taken to the police station. At the station, they informed her about going through to the intoximeter room and proceeded to discuss the demeanor of the defendant and how she now felt,” prosecutor Neil White told the court, as per the publication.

“She tried to go through with it and attempted to blow four times... when asked by the police officer if there was any reason why she couldn't provide a sample, she said her lips were too big and she couldn't blow into it. They asked if she had any medical conditions or health conditions that could stop her doing so and she said: ‘No, just my lips’,” White argued.

Harrison’s defense attorney argued that she didn’t “refuse” to take the test but was unable to. He also cited her clean record when asking for a more lenient sentence.

Harrison has been issued a 16-month driving ban and a fine of £160, plus £150 in court costs. She will take a drink driver rehabilitation course, but she promises she won’t get behind the wheel too soon since her father sold her Mini One after her arrest.
lol DUI Mini arrest UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 