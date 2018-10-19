Beautician Refuses to Take Breathalyzer Because Her Pumped Up Lips “Are Too Big”

A beautician who also tried her hand at reality television, Scarlett Harrison, 20, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving but ended up by being charged with refusing to provide a breath sample as well. Wait till you hear the reason for her refusal.

At the station, she was asked to take a breathalyzer before being processed. She refused to do so on account of the fact that her lips, which have been surgically enhanced, were “too big” to allow her to blow on the tube.



Before the trial, Harrison pleaded not guilty to the charge of refusing to take the breathalyzer and tried to argue that she didn’t do it because of a “medical condition.” However, on the day of her trial, she had a change of heart, entered a guilty plea and admitted that the only “condition” she suffered from was the one commonly known online as “duck lips” or “trout pout.”



“She was over the limit so she was taken to the police station. At the station, they informed her about going through to the intoximeter room and proceeded to discuss the demeanor of the defendant and how she now felt,” prosecutor Neil White told the court, as per the publication.



“She tried to go through with it and attempted to blow four times... when asked by the police officer if there was any reason why she couldn't provide a sample, she said her lips were too big and she couldn't blow into it. They asked if she had any medical conditions or health conditions that could stop her doing so and she said: ‘No, just my lips’,” White argued.



Harrison’s defense attorney argued that she didn’t “refuse” to take the test but was unable to. He also cited her clean record when asking for a more lenient sentence.



