First Ticket Issued For Smoking Pot in Car Issued in Winnipeg After Legalization

18 Oct 2018, 9:01 UTC
by
Some hours ago, marijuana became legal in Canada. That might be reason to celebrate if you live in the country, but it doesn’t mean you should forget about the law – and it clearly bans you from smoking it or eating edibles when at the wheel.
Within an hour of marijuana legalization across the country, the first ticket for smoking pot inside a car was issued in Winnipeg. The police went public with it, in a bid to raise awareness on the issue that consuming marijuana in any form is still illegal if you plan to drive impaired and to incentivize the public to act responsibly.

Winnipeg Police Service traffic division Inspector Gord Spado compares marijuana to alcohol, in this sense: alcohol is legal too, but it’s illegal to drink and drive. Smoking marijuana in the car comes with a fine and it is dangerous and reckless.

“An hour into legality, and something illegal,” Spado tells CBC Canada, adding that the marijuana was probably illegally purchased, but no citation was issued for that. “It doesn't look like anything was pursued as far as the illicit component of it goes. I think that's just the education piece of our members, knowing where to go with that. It's still new to us, too, right, so we're still learning.”
“If somebody has an edible in a car and we can prove it, that's also an offense,” Spado adds. “Sometimes we can [prove it], sometimes we can't. And when edibles are legally produced commercially, then it might be a little bit easier, because there'll be packaging and things like that that might be visible.”
On that note, it’s illegal to carry marijuana or pot edibles inside the car, with the exception of the trunk. You can’t smoke it in provincial parks, public spaces, in a vehicle, regardless if it’s off-road or on the highway. It’s also illegal to grow non-medical cannabis at home or to supply pot to someone younger than 19. Fines for these offenses range from $672 to $2,542.

