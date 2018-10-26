autoevolution

Pooch Hall Charged With DUI, Child Abuse For Driving With Son on His Lap

Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall is facing up to 6 years behind bars after being charged with driving under the influence and child abuse, following a car crash earlier this month in Los Angeles.
The child abuse charge is a felony, People Magazine reports. TMZ says that Hall entered a not guilty plea on both these charges, so his fate is now in the hands of the jury, when the trial starts.

The 44-year-old actor, who’s been a fixture on the “Ray Donovan” series since 2013, was arrested on October 3 after crashing his car into a parked vehicle. When cops arrived on the scene, they noticed he was under the influence, barely able to stand or speak. His 2-year-old son was also with him and eyewitness told the officers that they had seen the toddler with his hands on the wheel minutes before the crash – hence the child abuse felony charge.

The same eyewitnesses recalled the vehicle Hall was in weaving in and out of traffic at reckless speeds. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident. The 2-year-old was released to his mother at the scene.

“Mr. Hall displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests,” a police spokesperson told People Magazine after the arrest. “Mr. Hall’s 2-year-old son was riding in the car with him at the time of the collision and was determined to have been riding in the vehicle unrestrained, as required by law.”

TMZ says that, as part of his bail, Hall will attend 2 AA classes a week and stick to an outpatient program. He’s already registered for an in-patient rehabilitation program – a voluntary move but not a surprising one considering that, at the time of the arrest, he had almost triple the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.
