2020 Lamborghini Huracan Facelift Rendered, Debut Close

The Lamborghini Huracan signaled the beginning of a new era for Lamborghini. And that's because we're talking about the first Raging Bull that can be driven on a daily basis, of course with a bit of effort from the one behind the wheel. And while the V10 toy feels as fresh as ever, the time has almost come to meet the mid-cycle facelift of the Huracan.
We've been spying the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan for quite a while now, with its debut being just around the corner. For one thing, we'll remind you that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine's close sibling, namely the 2019 Audi R8 facelift, has already made its online debut earlier this month.
Until the Raging Bull delivers the revised Huracan, we've brought along a rendering that portrays the mid-engined delight.
Based on the spyshots, the render shown the new aero element of the Huracan, such as the side air intakes of the front apron and the fins present in the air intakes just before the rear wheels.What will the facelift bring?
Note that this render doesn't showcase the posterior of the supercar. However, spyshots have hinted that the "standard" Huracan facelift will borrow multiple elements from the current Performante, such as the higher-mounted exhaust tips.
And while the aerodynamic profile of the supercar will be improved, we're expecting the active aero to remain reserved to the special edition.
A mild power bump is also expected, so we should see the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine deliver around 530 horsepower (the Performante has 540 horses).
Keep in mind that the 2019 R8 has become slightly heavier due to welcoming hardware destined to help the car cope with the stricter WLTP emissions testing in Europe, with a modest power upgrade being introduced to make up for it.
And here's to hoping that the facelift of the Huracan will completely leave behind the slight understeer traces of the current car.Where does the render come from?
The image we have here is the work of Nicolas Proulx and you can check out his Instagram post below. Interestingly, the Canadian aficionado started his journey into the pixel world by playing Forza games.
One thing led to another and the liveries he created in the games found their way onto real cars. In fact, you can check out an example of this in the second Instagram post below, which showcases the new clothes of a Pagani Zonda.
2020 Huracan! 🏁 Not perfect but this gives a pretty good idea of what to expect for the upcoming facelifted Huracan. And yes I know what you’re going to say “looks like the new R....” 🤣 | Thoughts? 🤔 -Slide to see the making process-
Zonda Unica🦈 From Render to Reality! 🏁 Design done for an Ukrainian Customer in partnership with @topcar_design | Thoughts?🤔