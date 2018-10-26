Ohio Woman Abandons Honda Civic Near Railroad Tracks to Grab a Donut

As the tagline of an ad to a famous chocolate bar says, “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.” That seems to have been the operating motto behind the actions of a 24-year-old woman from Ohio.

Police officers found the car in the early hours of morning, near Sheldon, the report says. As they were investigating the vehicle, they received a call of a drunk woman inside a nearby Speedway shop, and they followed it through.



When they arrived there, they found the woman, calmly eating a donut inside, and they identified her as the driver of the Honda, through her personal belongings. If you think the story was strange so far, it’s about to get even stranger, because of the story she told the cops.



“Police asked the woman why she had abandoned her car. She was incoherent at first,” the publication notes. “Later she said she left a bar after drinking alcohol and dropped off a friend. She believed a man from the bar was following her, so she left her car to look for help, she said.”



It would be easy to laugh at how she supposedly set out to look for help and got distracted by a donut on the way. Whether her confusion was caused by being intoxicated or mental illness is to be determined.



