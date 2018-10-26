autoevolution

Ohio Woman Abandons Honda Civic Near Railroad Tracks to Grab a Donut

26 Oct 2018, 13:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
As the tagline of an ad to a famous chocolate bar says, “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.” That seems to have been the operating motto behind the actions of a 24-year-old woman from Ohio.
13 photos
2019 Honda Civic2019 Honda Civic2019 Honda Civic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic
Cleveland.com reports that police arrested the woman after she abandoned her car near the railroad tracks and went across the road to get a donut. She left the car, a Honda Civic, running and in gear, with the only thing keeping it from moving being a “concrete barrier” on which it had become stuck.

Police officers found the car in the early hours of morning, near Sheldon, the report says. As they were investigating the vehicle, they received a call of a drunk woman inside a nearby Speedway shop, and they followed it through.

When they arrived there, they found the woman, calmly eating a donut inside, and they identified her as the driver of the Honda, through her personal belongings. If you think the story was strange so far, it’s about to get even stranger, because of the story she told the cops.

“Police asked the woman why she had abandoned her car. She was incoherent at first,” the publication notes. “Later she said she left a bar after drinking alcohol and dropped off a friend. She believed a man from the bar was following her, so she left her car to look for help, she said.”

It would be easy to laugh at how she supposedly set out to look for help and got distracted by a donut on the way. Whether her confusion was caused by being intoxicated or mental illness is to be determined.

“At the police station, the woman dropped to the floor and began yelling, spitting and rolling around. She was taken to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights for a psychological evaluation,” the report continues.
Honda Honda Civic police DUI arrest Ohio
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Latest car models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticAll car models  
 
 