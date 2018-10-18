5 South African Granny Rams Wannabe Car Thieves With Her Jeep Grand Cherokee

Cleveland Woman Hits Another Woman With Her Car Over Facebook Disagreement

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned… on Facebook. What started like a mild online dispute turned verbally violent and then physically so last week in Cleveland, Ohio. 27 photos



It is not known whether Filmore’s intention was to run the other woman over from the start. She drove her 2008



At one point, Filmore got back in her car, but not to leave. Instead, she rammed the other woman with her car, hoping she would pin her against another car. That must have been one serious argument they were having, to warrant such aggression.



The victim received injuries to both her legs, but is expected to make a full recovery.



Police arrived at the scene before the fight was over, having been called by people who saw the women yelling in the street. Officers tried to stop Filmore, but she sped off, nearly hitting a police cruiser.



Cops tracked down her address through the tags on her car, and found her at home, hiding under the bed. No word yet why she thought that was the best place to offer her any kind of protection, given what she’d done.



