Cleveland Woman Hits Another Woman With Her Car Over Facebook Disagreement

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned… on Facebook. What started like a mild online dispute turned verbally violent and then physically so last week in Cleveland, Ohio.
One 25-year-old woman identified as Glensasha A. Filmore has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after she used her car to hit another woman of the same age. Police reports obtained by Cleveland.com show that Filmore had threatened the other woman on Facebook and then drove to her house to fight with her some more.

It is not known whether Filmore’s intention was to run the other woman over from the start. She drove her 2008 Kia Optima with a friend and 3 children inside to the house and got out to confront the victim. The friend and one of the children also became involved in the verbal spat, the record shows.

At one point, Filmore got back in her car, but not to leave. Instead, she rammed the other woman with her car, hoping she would pin her against another car. That must have been one serious argument they were having, to warrant such aggression.

The victim received injuries to both her legs, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrived at the scene before the fight was over, having been called by people who saw the women yelling in the street. Officers tried to stop Filmore, but she sped off, nearly hitting a police cruiser.

Cops tracked down her address through the tags on her car, and found her at home, hiding under the bed. No word yet why she thought that was the best place to offer her any kind of protection, given what she’d done.

“The home was dilapidated, with garbage on the floors and a severe cockroach infestation, police reports say,” the publication reports. “The officers called Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services to notify them about the living conditions in the home and the children's involvement in the incident.”
