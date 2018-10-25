autoevolution

NJ Cop is Hit by Car, Issues Driver a Ticket Then Drives Himself to The Hospital

One officer from the Essex County Sheriff’s office, New Jersey, deserves praise for doing his job even after he was hit by a car that he was trying to get to pull over, according to a report in NJ.com.
When the most dramatic of us would have dissolved in a puddle of tears from the pain of several broken ribs, this officer, whose identity hasn’t been made public, continued with the task at hand and only after it was done, drove himself to the hospital. How’s that for having a high pain threshold?

According to the publication, the officer was directing traffic in West Orange, New Jersey. He had flagged one car down and was waiting for it to pull over so he could go through the routine. What he did not expect was for the car to ram into him, which is what happened.

“A driver slowed down, then struck him,” the report notes, citing Kevin Lynch, the spokesman for the sheriff's office. “She said she didn't see him because the overhead lights on his car were flashing,” Lynch explained.

The officer might have been hit, but he wasn’t down for the count. Yet. He ticketed the driver for careless driving and only then took himself to the hospital, where he received proper treatment for his injuries.

Speaking of, the driver turned out to be an elderly woman, identified by the cops only as a “64-year-old West Orange resident.” By ramming the officer, she managed to break 3 ribs in him.

It goes without saying that the officer also deserves some praise for not holding the incident against the woman. Had this been someone else, they would have probably arrested her on the spot. Whether charges will be pressed against her at a later time is unknown, but it sure sounds like she got off with just that reckless driving ticket.
