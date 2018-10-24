London Police Taser BMW Driver Smashing His Own Car With a Baseball Bat

A strange incident of road rage occurred on a highway in London, England, the other day, and there is video to prove just how strange it was. The driver of a BMW convertible took a baseball bat to his own car.
Eyewitnesses tell The Mirror that the man was acting crazy, taking the bat out of his car and starting to smash the vehicle with it, as they sat at the lights on the A10 (Great Cambridge Road), at the junction with Lincoln Road, in Enfield, north London/ The video also shows him putting all his effort into that, but it doesn’t offer a single clue as to what may have prompted such a gesture.
The same eyewitnesses claim that this was road rage, but they can’t offer more details, either. The bottom line was that the man was acting dangerously, so the cops were called.
As you can see in the footage at the bottom of the page, he continued to act the same way when the officers arrived. The difference is that he was now seated in the driver’s seat and he started to bang on his dashboard when he was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Officers had to Taser him twice to get him to comply. He was deemed a danger to himself and to others, so swift action was taken to discourage him from being violent, a statement from the Met Police to the media outlet says.
One eyewitness describes the scene as something out of a Hollywood movie. “I pulled up at the traffic lights and the middle-aged white man picked up the baseball bat and started smashing the windscreen of his car. Piece of glass were flying at my car, I had my daughter and her friend in the car - they were terrified,” he says.
“It all happened so fast, he was clearly a danger to the public. The police arrived within minutes, they shot him once with the Taser but he didn't stop. They Tasered him again and then we had to pull away because another police can arrived to help the other two officers,” the eyewitness says. “It was really scary and not a nice thing for the children to see.”
Police have confirmed the arrest but refused to comment, since it’s an ongoing investigation. After the incident, the man was taken to the hospital.
