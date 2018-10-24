London Police Taser BMW Driver Smashing His Own Car With a Baseball Bat

More on this:

1 Woman Rips Car Mirror With Her Bare Hands in Road Rage Incident

2 Massive Fight Breaks Out on The Street After 2-Car Crash

3 Vicious Fight Over Texas Parking Spot Emerges, Man Takes Down 2 Women

4 Road Rage Breaks Out Over Attempt to Shame Driver For Using His Phone

5 Washington D.C. Woman Smashes Greyhound Bus, Runs Driver Over 3 Times