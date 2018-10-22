autoevolution

Woman Rips Car Mirror With Her Bare Hands in Road Rage Incident

One woman is wanted by the police after an incident in Richmond, Virginia, that would best be described as “road rage at its best.” Or at its worst, depending on your perspective.
Ymani Breedlove tells NBC12 that she and her sister and her 18-month daughter were driving in their car, when another vehicle, a white Toyota, hit them, scraping the passenger side. She believes the other woman was only trying to avoid a pothole in the road and didn’t look to see if there were any other cars in the other lane beforehand.

Even so, she was the one who was upset about it. In fact, if you look at the video at the bottom of the page, you will see that “upset” is probably an understatement. The woman was furious – so furious that she went all She-Hulk on Breedlove’s car, while she and the other 2 passengers were looking on in shock.

“She was just dodging the pothole and she didn’t see us. She didn’t look to see and she sideswiped the passenger side of our car,” Breedlove tells the media outlet.

She pulled over and so did the other woman, but as it turned out, she was in no mood to talk / exchange phone numbers or insurance details / wait for the cops. Breedlove says she knew immediately that the situation would turn violent, and she was right.

“I saw how irate she was so I didn’t want to have any contact, any face-to-face. I said I was going to stay in the car and wait until police came,” she explains.

So she took out her phone and recorded the whole thing, capturing the exact moment the woman ripped the mirror on her driver side with her bare hands, threw it into oncoming traffic and stomped her way back to her car, before speeding off.

The police are now looking into the case, but the furious She-Hulk is still on the loose. In addition to ripping off the mirror, she also caused considerable damage to the passenger side, scratching and denting the car and knocking off the other mirror.

