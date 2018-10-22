Skoda Unveils Fabia Combi Scoutline, Comes Exclusively With FWD

More on this:

1 2019 Skoda Kodiaq GT Looks Better, But Less Practical Than Regular Kodiaq

2 Skoda Shows First Official Sketches of the China-Only Kodiaq GT Coupe

3 2018 Skoda Octavia Gets New Engines: 150 HP 1.5 TSI and 190 HP 2.0 TSI

4 Skoda’s Latest Hatchback to be Called Scala, New Image Released

5 Next Skoda Octavia RS Could Have 200 HP 2-Liter Diesel