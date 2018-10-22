Skoda Unveils Fabia Combi Scoutline, Comes Exclusively With FWD

Even though it may fool you into thinking that it’s an allroad vehicle thanks to the black plastic cladding, the Fabia Combi Scoutline is anything but that. Skoda offers this member of the family with front-wheel drive because the A06 (PQ26) architecture isn’t designed for all-wheel drive applications.
Introduced two months after the 2019 model year update, the Fabia Combi Scoutline “advertises its adventure DNA with distinctive bodywork elements in matt black and silver as well as 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels.” Available in select European markets with all the engine and color options from the hatchback and station wagon, the range-topping model complies to the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.
In other words, the 1.4 TDI and 1.6 TDI are no longer available to order, with the engine list now consisting of the 1.0 MPI and 1.0 TSI. The punchiest option is the 1.0 TSI with 110 PS, translating to 108 horsepower from three cylinders and turbocharging technology.
Start/stop and brake energy recovery come standard, as does the gasoline particulate filter that keeps the most harmful of emissions at bay. The LED headlights and taillights are optional, along with Auto Light Assist, Blind Spot Detect, and Rear Traffic Alert. Also new for the 2019 model year is the double-layer floor mat and removable LED lamp, located in the largest luggage compartment of the segment (530 and 1,395 liters).
In addition to the 16-inch Rock and 17-inch Braga wheels, the Fabia Combi Scoutline makes a statement through the matt black and silver detailing. A redesigned grille is also featured, helping the Combi Scoutline stand out from the rest of the lineup.
The Scoutline sits at the top of the range, above the sporty-looking Fabia Combi Monte Carlo. Over in the Czech Republic, pricing for this model starts at 387,900 korun, translating to 15,010 euros at the current exchange rate.
Six airbags come standard, to which the customer is also presented with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, Swing infotainment system, disc brakes for the rear wheels, Climatronic, and heated front seats.
