Dubai Police Reveal Epic New Beast Patrol SUV

Just when you think the Dubai police force has every kind of vehicle it needs, something like this pops up. It's called the Beast Patrol and was put together by W Motors.

So did this car materialize out of nowhere? It's hard to tell. It does look a lot like the new Chevy Blazer, but it's bigger. The name suggests it's connected to the Nissan Patrol, a very popular SUV in the Middle East, but that could just be misleading.



The frontal design is like a rugged version of the W Motors supercar, covered in the obligatory police lights and a distinctive bull bar that climbs onto the hood. Of course, it has the only numberplate that police car should have – 999.



W Motors has launched the SUV in partnership with Safe City Group. It's said to be the most advanced police vehicle in the world, and it looks expensive. The distinctive machine was showcased for the first time at GITEX Technology Week from 14th-18th October 2018, Dubai. Also, the Crown Prince of Dubai named the car "Ghiath."



The vehicle looks to be about the size of the Tahoe, but it's got suicide rear doors, opening the way to a custom interior. Its dashboard is covered in screens, displaying camera feeds, maps, and other useful information. If they ever catch any criminals in this thing, they will be very comfortable. It's even got a bench over the trunk.



