autoevolution

Giant Spider Stalks Cop During Texas Traffic Stop, Sort Of

19 Oct 2018, 16:18 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re afraid of spiders, now would be a good time to stop reading and not go through with clicking that video. That’s because it shows a giant spider stalking a Texas cop during a traffic stop. Apparently.
113 photos
Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)
Not everything is what it seems, as the saying goes. This is just one of the latest viral videos, meant to put a smile on your face on a workday. It does show a police officer during a routine traffic stop and, yes, there is a spider involved, but it’s neither giant nor is it about to attack the poor man. Though it does look that way.

The footage was shot by the officer’s dashcam and uncovered by the clerk who reviewed it. Because it was too fun to keep in a vault, the Fulshear Police Department decided to make it public on their Facebook page. It went viral from there, prompting comments like “just in time for Halloween.”

“Who needs Hollywood special effects?” the caption of the video reads. “This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car and gave our clerk, who was reviewing the video, quite the ‘Halloween scare’.”
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. Indeed, the critter positioned itself perfectly on the windshield of the police cruiser, to make it look as if it were a giant monster about to attack the unsuspecting officer.

The result is an optical illusion much like the UFO sighted through the windshield (by placing a coin on the window and taking a photo from inside the car) or even this mysterious, hovering aircraft spotted in North Carolina in September this year. Conspiracy theorists would have it that it’s the TR-3B, “an anti-gravity craft that hovers,” but it could very well be the lit-up display of a phone placed on the dashboard, reflected in the windshield.

lol police traffic viral video Texas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticSKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 