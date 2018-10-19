Giant Spider Stalks Cop During Texas Traffic Stop, Sort Of

If you’re afraid of spiders, now would be a good time to stop reading and not go through with clicking that video. That’s because it shows a giant spider stalking a Texas cop during a traffic stop. Apparently.
Not everything is what it seems, as the saying goes. This is just one of the latest viral videos, meant to put a smile on your face on a workday. It does show a police officer during a routine traffic stop and, yes, there is a spider involved, but it’s neither giant nor is it about to attack the poor man. Though it does look that way.
The footage was shot by the officer’s dashcam and uncovered by the clerk who reviewed it. Because it was too fun to keep in a vault, the Fulshear Police Department decided to make it public on their Facebook page. It went viral from there, prompting comments like “just in time for Halloween.”
“Who needs Hollywood special effects?” the caption of the video reads. “This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car and gave our clerk, who was reviewing the video, quite the ‘Halloween scare’.”
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. Indeed, the critter positioned itself perfectly on the windshield of the police cruiser, to make it look as if it were a giant monster about to attack the unsuspecting officer.
The result is an optical illusion much like the UFO sighted through the windshield (by placing a coin on the window and taking a photo from inside the car) or even this mysterious, hovering aircraft spotted in North Carolina in September this year. Conspiracy theorists would have it that it’s the TR-3B, “an anti-gravity craft that hovers,” but it could very well be the lit-up display of a phone placed on the dashboard, reflected in the windshield.
