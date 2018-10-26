The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Range Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very Sexy

The Range Rover Velar proved you don't need a coupe roofline on a posh SUV, and it sold like hotcakes. An SVR performance model is currently testing in Europe, and it's looking like the epitome of British 4x4 performance. 12 photos



It's said that the HP , the Velar SVR should be as well. We hadn't seen or heard much from this model since Spring when it was testing at the Nurburgring. And since then, the people in charge of the camouflage have decided it's time to strip some of it off. This reveals the all-important design of the front end.We have to say that the SVR looks more cohesive than the Range Rover Sport SVR . It doesn't have the same pointlessly oversized side intakes. That being said, this look might not be for everybody. For example, the side skirts that have been added are squared off, making the Velar look like it's resting on a plinth.You'll get no complaints from us for that quad exhaust system, but the design of the rear bumper doesn't look finished. Most hot JLR models integrate the tips into the diffuser. What are those pipes connected to? Now that's the 500+ horsepower question.Reports came out in 2016 that Jaguar Land Rover would drop its supercharged V8 in favor of a BMW twin-turbo unit. The half-year gap in Velar SVR testing could be down to such a move, but until we have a new spy video of this prototype, we're sticking with the supercharged theory.It's said that the F-Type will be the first Jaguar to have both a fully electric drivetrain and a BMW 4.4-liter. And that's a fresh rumor from earlier this month. But that's still a few years away, whereas the F-Pace crossover recently squeezed in a 5.0-liter of its own. Lack of change isn't that exciting, but the sound of that big British V8 is, and with around 550, the Velar SVR should be as well.