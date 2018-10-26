autoevolution

Range Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very Sexy

26 Oct 2018, 15:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Range Rover Velar proved you don't need a coupe roofline on a posh SUV, and it sold like hotcakes. An SVR performance model is currently testing in Europe, and it's looking like the epitome of British 4x4 performance.
12 photos
Range Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very SexyRange Rover Velar SVR Spied With Less Camo, Should Look Very Sexy
We hadn't seen or heard much from this model since Spring when it was testing at the Nurburgring. And since then, the people in charge of the camouflage have decided it's time to strip some of it off. This reveals the all-important design of the front end.

We have to say that the SVR looks more cohesive than the Range Rover Sport SVR. It doesn't have the same pointlessly oversized side intakes. That being said, this look might not be for everybody. For example, the side skirts that have been added are squared off, making the Velar look like it's resting on a plinth.

You'll get no complaints from us for that quad exhaust system, but the design of the rear bumper doesn't look finished. Most hot JLR models integrate the tips into the diffuser. What are those pipes connected to? Now that's the 500+ horsepower question.

Reports came out in 2016 that Jaguar Land Rover would drop its supercharged V8 in favor of a BMW twin-turbo unit. The half-year gap in Velar SVR testing could be down to such a move, but until we have a new spy video of this prototype, we're sticking with the supercharged theory.

It's said that the F-Type will be the first Jaguar to have both a fully electric drivetrain and a BMW 4.4-liter. And that's a fresh rumor from earlier this month. But that's still a few years away, whereas the F-Pace crossover recently squeezed in a 5.0-liter of its own. Lack of change isn't that exciting, but the sound of that big British V8 is, and with around 550 HP, the Velar SVR should be as well.
range rover velar svr Velar SVR Jaguar Land Rover spyshots
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryAll JAGUAR models  
 
 