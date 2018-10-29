autoevolution

Tulsa Woman in Handcuffs Steals Police Car

Oklahoma authorities have released bodycam footage from an April arrest, and it’s making the rounds online for a very good reason: it shows a woman pulled over on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle stealing a police car and trying to make her escape in it.
The 30+-minute footage has all the markings of solid entertainment, so no wonder it’s viral: it has humor and tension, drama and (crocodile) tears, plot twists and scares, a thrill-packed car chase and the satisfying conclusion, also punctuated with humor. Do give it a chance, if you can spare the time.

The arrest went down this April in Tulsa. Cops pulled over 36-year-old Angie Frost, who was driving a black Mazda3 that had been reported stolen. She claimed she had no idea of that, since she had borrowed the car from her friend Steven, to move around some stuff. On the report for the stolen car, both she and Steven were named as suspects, so the cops cuffed her and placed her in one of the cruisers.

Their mistake was not putting her on the backseat. While they looked through the stolen Mazda, Angie managed to slip her handcuffs to the front, got into the driver’s seat and sped away in the cruiser. The vehicle’s dashcam showed her going at speeds in excess of 90mph as she tried to flee the cops, before ending up in the parking lot of a nearby motel.

She got out of the car before it even stopped, so it crashed into a parked vehicle. Angie tried to make her escape on foot, but she didn’t have any luck in her efforts and, in almost no time, she was in custody again. She told cops she stole the vehicle so she could go to prison for something she did do, as opposed to something she didn’t do.

“Frost is already in prison. Court records show Frost pleaded guilty to four counts in May and a judge sentenced her to three years in prison,” the caption to the video reads. Wish granted.

