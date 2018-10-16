Drunk Driver Smashes Into News Van, Steals Police Cruiser

More on this:

1 75 Cars Stolen in Nashville in 1 Week as Owners Keep Leaving The Keys Inside

2 Couple’s Furious Fuchsia Dodge Challenger Stolen From Their Driveway, Recovered

3 Nashville Teens Try Out Carjacking, Fail Because They Can’t Drive Stick

4 Carjackers Pick the Wrong Guy, Armed Off-Duty Cop Opens Fire

5 Liquor Store Robber Tries to Hijack 2 Cars, Both Drivers Pull Guns on Him