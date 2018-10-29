autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets Entry Level Diesel, Starts at 65,807 EUR

When it was announced in the early days of September, Mercedes’ new GLE SUV was only introduced with the gasoline six-cylinder engine fitted on the GLE 450 4MATIC. This week, as the sales for the model have begun in Europe, a new entry-level unit joins the range.
Wrapped under the hood of the GLE 300 d 4MATIC, the first diesel engine of the GLE range is a four-cylinder one that develops 245 hp. This version of the GLE retails as of Monday in Europe for 65,807 euros.

The systematically electrified gasoline unit in the GLE 450 4MATIC remains, however, the backbone of the new range. Mercedes sells this model for nearly 10,000 euros more than the diesel offering, namely 72,649 euros. 

And that's only the starting price, as the extensive list of options will bring the price well over the 100,000 EUR mark.

Both versions of the GLE will benefit from several upgrades packages. The Airmatic package adds for a little over 2,000 euros an active damping system and air suspension, while those willing to go for the E-Active Body Control one will have to pay an extra 7,735 euros.

Off-road enthusiasts can opt for the Off-Road Technology package (2,261 euros), which adds to the existing features speed regulation for steep downhill drives, off-road ABS with specific optimization for roads in poor conditions and technical protection for the entire underbody.

For the interior, the Mercedes catalog brings to the market the Energizing Plus package (4,075 euros), which consists of seat climate control, fragrancing, and ionization, among others. A fully electric and adjustable second row of seats is also available for an extra 1,428 euros.

As standard, the new GLE offers an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience system with the largest screen available, 12.3-inch (31.2 cm).

You can read the entire list of prices and the optional packages offered in the document attached below.
