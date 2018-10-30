autoevolution

Crane Falls Over Down The Hillside, Driver Makes Last-Minute Escape

How’s your day at work going? Because one crane operator had the worst day possible when, out of his own fault, he managed to get the vehicle to topple over down the hillside.
The incident was captured on camera. The New York Post says it happened in Shiyan City, China and that the operator was most likely responsible for it, due to “improper use of a larger vehicle.” From what is shown in the video, it’s clear that someone didn’t think things through before starting work with the crane.

The footage shows the crane when it’s already starting to topple over. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle is up on the side, with its wheels in the air, which is when the operator realizes there’s no redressing it and he jumps for his life. He jumps on the side of the crane and then down on the ground, to safety.

And it’s not a minute too soon, because in another few moments, the entire thing goes down the hillside, in a cloud of debris and the sound of metal screeching.

According to the Post, he was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries. So, while his day might have been bad, the silver lining is that he managed to get away with nothing but bumps and scratches, when it could have been much worse.

Though this is not the first incident involving a crane and an operator that does not evaluate correctly the load he’s lifting with it, it’s the most spectacular, by far. Not that this would come as any consolation for the operator: if the ongoing investigation finds him responsible for what happened, at best he’s out of a job and at worst he will have to pay for the damage. Either way, he is in trouble. 

