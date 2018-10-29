Someone is Smashing Car Windows, Mirrors With Pumpkins in New Hampshire

Out of all the ways to get into the holiday season, this is not the best: someone is throwing giant pumpkins into people’s parked cars in New Hampshire, causing serious damage.

“There’s potentially more victims out there whose vehicles were damaged,” Nashua Police Sergeant Clark Gaphardt tells the media outlet. “If they are out there, we ask them to call us and let us know so we can come out and take a report.”



Meanwhile, the police are looking at surveillance videos from cameras nearby damaged cars. At least 2 people were targeted just recently, with one driver having her side mirror completely smashed, and another the driver’s window. In both instances, giant pumpkins were found on the scene, and there was no other connection between the victims.



As for what may determine the culprits to act this way, Othniel Archer, one of the victims, says it best: people tend to get bored around the holiday season and they act out, sometimes in the most stupid manner imaginable. He’s actually far nicer than the situation would require of him.



“People got too much time on their hands,” he says for the same media outlet. “I don’t understand why people would do that. They wouldn’t want to do that to their parents’ house or anything, but they did that to my truck.”



All jokes aside, destruction of private property is a serious matter. Throwing pumpkins around might be fun and games, but not when they land on people’s cars and do considerable damage to the vehicle.



