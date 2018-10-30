1964 Dodge “Golden Eagle” Killed at Least 14 People, Puts Christine to Shame

Because nothing beats a good spooky story on the eve of Halloween, here’s one that’s been around for decades and that still continues to shock and fascinate in equal measure: The Golden Eagle, aka the most evil car in America, which is responsible for the death of at least 14 people.

“It’s just a car that’s been passed down in my family for years, and people are reading too much into the things that have happened to people around the car, because: look at me, my family, my friends, we are fine, aren’t we? If the car was hell bent on killing everyone, well, why isn’t everyone dead?” she The Golden Eagle is actually a classic, a 1964 Dodge 330 Limited Edition, originally purchased by the police department in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, with the purpose of being used as a patrol car. Legend has it that, for whatever reason, the car turned murderous almost immediately, because all 3 cops who drove it on the job ended up dead.In addition to being cursed and evil, the car was also quite a mastermind, because it went to great lengths to throw people off its trace. Not one of the officers died inside: in fact, as Jalopnik says, they died in murder-suicides, at their respective homes – and they killed their families too.After this, the car came into the Allen family: Wendy Allen is still the owner of it, though she keeps it in hiding because she doesn’t want religious groups targeting it again.While with the Allens, the Eagle was relatively peaceful. It would still open its doors while flying down the highway, but it never hurt any of the family members. However, it unleashed hell on anyone else who dared as much as touch it.Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, several deaths were linked to The Golden Eagle: one man was decapitated by an 18-wheeler, 2 teens were hit by cars and then thrown onto the Eagle, where they died, others were hit by lightning, and at least one died in another terrible murder-suicide. In total, 14 people are believed to have died after coming into contact with the car – 32, by other accounts.At the same time, various religious groups targeted the car and would occasionally vandalize it as a way of getting rid of the demon inside. At the end of the ‘90s, the car disappeared: another religious group took it and tore it apart piece by piece, sending the parts to various junkyards. This was the best way they could think of to keep it from murdering again.As any other car owner would do, Wendy set out to find all the pieces of her beloved family car. You see, Wendy actually takes pride in owning nothing but haunted cars, which she embellishes with rhinestones and teddy bears and drives across the country to shows. She also claims to be a witch (she calls herself Reverend EelKat and “the one and only Sea Witch of Old Orchard Beach”), so she wasn’t about to let herself be scared by the fact that her car seemed to bring death wherever it was.She managed to raise funds and track down all pieces of the Eagle, and she put it back together. She’s been keeping it safe, in hiding ever since, but she maintains that her car is not a killer. It’s haunted alright, but it’s not a killer.“It’s just a car that’s been passed down in my family for years, and people are reading too much into the things that have happened to people around the car, because: look at me, my family, my friends, we are fine, aren’t we? If the car was hell bent on killing everyone, well, why isn’t everyone dead?” she says . Good point.