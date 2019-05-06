Car Thieves Casually Walk Into Georgia Dealership, Drive Off in 4 Cars

We’re used to seeing more sophisticated jobs than this one, but this just goes to prove that you don’t have to be a mastermind or really make an effort to steal cars off a dealership’s lot. At least, not in this case they didn’t.
Four brazen thieves casually strolled inside a car dealership in Morrow, Clayton County, Georgia after smashing a glass door with a rock and ended up driving off in 4 brand new cars. Even the manager at Hennessy Buick GMC is shocked at such an amateurish job, where the crooks didn’t even mind security cameras.
Still, he lost business, in addition to the 4 cars, he tells WSB-TV2. He believes the hit was connected to a recent one that targeted a neighboring Chevrolet dealership and is afraid the thieves might come back again.
“There were four guys that took a big boulder and threw it through the back glass and broke in,” manager Ricky Williams says. “They went through all the salespeople's desks. These guys, only one person had covered his face, and the rest were smiling, having fun as they went through our desks and destroyed our dealership.”
Indeed, surveillance video released by the Clayton County Police Department on Facebook shows that the thieves simply didn’t care whether anyone could identify them based on it. They walked inside the dealership and rummaged through desks until they found the spare keys.
With as many of them in their hands, they went out on the lot, pressing the fobs. They got into whatever cars unlocked and were closest to them, and drove off – not into the sunset, but away from the crime scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the identities of the brazen but not exactly smart thieves to come forward and help them bring them to justice.
