Utah Man Steals Car, Poops in and Abandons it But Leaves His Cellphone Inside

As car thieves go, perhaps this one isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. A 21-year-old man from Murray, Utah, stole a woman’s car while she was inside a store, only to abandon it some hours later with crucial evidence still inside.

“I left my car running because it was a little bit chilly. I had my keys strapped to my purse, because I was wearing it around my body,” Rose explains. “I look around and I see it reversing by itself. All I could do was just shriek: 'Somebody is taking my car.'”



She still had her phone inside so she borrowed one to call the police and her husband, who started tracking the car through the MyCar app. Soon, he was able to actually see the stolen vehicle and even almost crash with it, because the thief was driving very recklessly.



At one point, the thief threw Rose’s phone out of the car. Still, her husband tracked down the vehicle again – and this time, it had stopped. When they got to where it’d been abandoned, they found it in a deplorable state.



“It was bad, it was heartbreaking,” Rose says. “Before he ditched the car, he had defecated in my driver seat and left his dirty underwear in the passenger floor in addition to, he left his cell phone.”



Police did the rest of the work and found that the phone belonged to Jaiden Snyder, a 21-year-old man who is now in custody. The car has been totaled after his joyride, but Rose is happy that, at least, she hadn’t left her three kids inside.



