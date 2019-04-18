Alleged Car Thief Beaten Into a Coma by Car’s Rightful Owner in NYC

One car owner from the Bronx, New York City, totally lost his cool when he noticed a man trying to break into his car. He became so enraged that he beat the alleged thief into a coma.

“The 52-year-old man was allegedly caught breaking into the vehicle around 1:15 a.m. on March 24 near Park Avenue and East 140 Street in Mott Haven, sending the male owner of the car into a fit of rage,” the Post reports.



“Surveillance footage released by cops late Tuesday shows the red-cap wearing man pummeling his victim, the alleged attempted thief, who is seen carrying a flashlight. He continues beating the man – tossing him onto the sidewalk and throwing him against the wall of a building, video shows,” adds the same media outlet.



The woman is also seen on video, talking to a witness and explaining that they had caught the car thief in action and that’s why he was at the receiving end of such a brutal beating. That same witness called 911, but the 2 suspects had fled the scene by the time cops arrived.



They also left the alleged thief lying on the pavement, with a fractured skull. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in a coma.



