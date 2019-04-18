Bystander Jumps Into Stolen Pontiac, Brings it Back to The Owner

A man from Kansas City, Missouri, proud to call himself the owner of a Pontiac, came very close to losing it for good when a thief jumped inside and tried to drive it away, right from under his nose.

“He was trying to be cordial,” Hill tells the media outlet, “asking me about my car, saying he was a mechanic.” As proud as Hill was of his



Then, even though the car’s engine was still running, he stepped outside and went over to a friend to ask for a cigarette. The man – the stranger that had approached him – used this opportunity to jump in the driver seat and attempt to drive off.



Hill saw him, so he lunged towards the open window on the driver’s side. Another man saw the theft too, so he ran towards the car and was able to grab onto the rear passenger window, and eventually crawl inside the vehicle.



“I just thought it was like the end of it,” Hill says. “At the moment, I was trying to fight him off. I couldn't and he was yanking the car left and right trying to get us off. I fell off because I was holding on from the inside. My arm slipped, and that's when he kind of ran over my foot.”



The bystander, identified only as Tony by the police, returned at the wheel of the vehicle some minutes later. Hill says he doesn’t know what he did to scare the thief away, but he’s grateful that he was there – and eager to risk so much to come to his help.



Hill broke 2 toes in his attempt to stop the thief, but Tony, whom he recalls having seen in the neighborhood before, wasn’t harmed. Police are yet to catch the suspect.



