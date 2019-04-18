2020 Jeep Gladiator Coming to Europe to Tease Fans at Camp Jeep Event in Italy

There’s still about a year left until Jeep’s most recent nameplate, the Gladiator, reaches the shores of Europe, but that won’t stop the model from crossing the Ocean to star in one of the continent’s most important Jeep owners’ event.

Despite its aggressive looks, the Wrangler is street legal, and the conversion will become available for customers later this year for the Rubicon variant. Further down the line, it will also cover the all Wrangler 2.2-liter diesel versions and the Sport and Sahara trims. Called Camp Jeep, this year’s gathering takes place in San Martino di Castrozza in Italy. That is where Jeep plans to draw fans for three days of “thrilling adventures” that include test drives on of off-road courses, concerts, and entertainment for children.The most thrilling of all these adventures will, of course, be the presentation of the Gladiator , which will arrive in Italy and establish a beachhead before the main assault comes in 2020.For now, there’s no word on the configuration to be specified for the European market. In the U.S., the model is powered by a single engine for the time being, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that develops 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque.A new unit will join the range at about the same time the car will become available in Europe, namely a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 that packs 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque.Pricing for the European market is another unknown, but expectations are the figures will not exceed by much those in the States. There, the Gladiator starts at $33.345. Also, Jeep did not yet confirm it will build a right-hand drive version of the Gladiator for the British market.Aside for the premiere of the Gladiator, Jeep will also show at the event in Italy the Mopar-Built Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 , a nod to the original Willys Jeep shown earlier in March at the Geneva Motor Show.Despite its aggressive looks, the Wrangler is street legal, and the conversion will become available for customers later this year for the Rubicon variant. Further down the line, it will also cover the all Wrangler 2.2-liter diesel versions and the Sport and Sahara trims.