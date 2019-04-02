autoevolution

2020 Jeep Gladiator Is Slower Than The Wrangler, But Still Cool: Doug DeMuro

2 Apr 2019
After almost three decades of watching aftermarket developers giving Jeeps the pickup truck treatment, the automotive producer has decided to step in a give us a bed in the form of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. And the workhorse has now landed in the hands of the Internet's quirks and features car aficionado. You know, Doug DeMuro.
The journo recently spent some time with the Gladiator, delivering the kind of take his audience has become accustomed to. If, however, you're new to the Doug experience, you'll still be pleased by the resulting piece of video. And that's because the car lover took the time to go through all the little details of the cabin.

You see, since the Gladiator is based on the JL Wrangler, those who drive it get the enjoy the fetish-level attention to details details and engineers invested in the platform.

Now, it seems Doug did a bit of Internet research before assesing the Jeep Gladiator. As such, the jorunalist ended up ticking all the right boxes in his review.

As such, you'll the gear head mentioning the little squirter in front of the trail cam (trust us, this stunt is safe for work), but also going through all the details of the new removable roof systems.

Doug also knows how much the world wide web loves the Porsche Carrera GT, so the V10 halo car makes a cameo appearance in the video, albeit not in the flesh. Factor in the meme material we get in this video (you'll find it when the rear window is reviewed) and we get a complete Internet menu.

Oh and since quite a few aficionados are going to church on Sunday to pray for a V8 version of this pickup truck, Doung was considerate enough to ask the Jeep people about such a shenanigan. Speaking of Gladiator-destined goodies, the review also mentions multiple Mopar accesories, which are expected to thrill those who need and/or love to spent a lot of time out-doors (we mean this in a literal sense, check out the video below and you'll understand).

