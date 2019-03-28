Volkswagen Confirms Tie-Up With Ford For Next-Generation Amarok Pickup Truck

Before the rumors were suggesting Volkswagen and Ford plan to develop and build commercial vehicles together, sources close to the matter were sure the Amarok would be succeeded by a Ranger-based pickup. Now there’s a confirmation in this regard from none other than Thomas Sedran.

Ford also plans to take up Volkswagen on their offer to sell a stake in Argo, the German automaker’s autonomous driving division. An electro-mobility service could also happen as part of the partnership, and according to higher-ups from Wolfsburg, the Germans are open to sharing the MEB vehicle architecture with the Ford Motor Company.



Can you imagine Ford coming up with a Focus-sized alternative to the ID. Neo hatchback that



Announced in 2005 and previewed by the Robust Pick-Up Concept in 2008, the Amarok was presented in Pacheco, Argentina in January 2010. Little changed since then, but nevertheless, the 3.0-liter V6 TDI and ZF 8HP automatic transmission complement the 4Motion four-wheel drive like a hand in glove. Even when compared to the



