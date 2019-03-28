autoevolution

Volkswagen Confirms Tie-Up With Ford For Next-Generation Amarok Pickup Truck

28 Mar 2019, 16:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Before the rumors were suggesting Volkswagen and Ford plan to develop and build commercial vehicles together, sources close to the matter were sure the Amarok would be succeeded by a Ranger-based pickup. Now there’s a confirmation in this regard from none other than Thomas Sedran.
27 photos
2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2019 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2021 Ford Ranger (not confirmed)2021 Ford Ranger (not confirmed)2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger2020 Ford Ranger
The chief executive officer of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles confirmed the news as part of the Grip 2025+ strategy, which starts with €1.8-billion investments in 2019 for “new products, the conversion of plants, and new business models.” If you were wondering, Ford has almost finished the exterior design of the 2021 Ranger.

Ford also plans to take up Volkswagen on their offer to sell a stake in Argo, the German automaker’s autonomous driving division. An electro-mobility service could also happen as part of the partnership, and according to higher-ups from Wolfsburg, the Germans are open to sharing the MEB vehicle architecture with the Ford Motor Company.

Can you imagine Ford coming up with a Focus-sized alternative to the ID. Neo hatchback that Volkswagen will start manufacturing in November 2019? It’s not impossible, but on the other hand, the talks are ongoing. Having said these, let’s turn our attention back to the Amarok.

Announced in 2005 and previewed by the Robust Pick-Up Concept in 2008, the Amarok was presented in Pacheco, Argentina in January 2010. Little changed since then, but nevertheless, the 3.0-liter V6 TDI and ZF 8HP automatic transmission complement the 4Motion four-wheel drive like a hand in glove. Even when compared to the Mercedes-Benz X 350d 4Matic, the Volkswagen is an interesting alternative in the mid-size segment.

Volkswagen is testing 4.0-liter V8 TDI in the Amarok, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for this engine in the next generation. There are plans to discontinue the eight-cylinder option in the nearest of futures, and given the partnership with Ford, chances are the two parties are willing to share the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to cut development costs as much as possible.
2021 Volkswagen Amarok 2021 Ford Ranger Volkswagen Amarok Ford Ranger pickup truck Volkswagen Ford
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 