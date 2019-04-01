2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Sells for One Day Only, Buy to Maybe Win $100

Over the weekend, American carmaker Jeep spilled the beans on the price list for their new Gladiator. Starting at $33,545 for the entry-level, the newest star in the lineup will, however, get a much more expensive, Launch Edition variant.
On April 4, and on that day alone, 4,190 Gladiators called Launch Edition will be up for grabs exclusively online. Fully-loaded Rubicon models that come with exclusive badging, wheels, interior accents and a very steep price tag.
“One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge will be testament of the car’s uniqueness at the same time “a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where the truck is built” and whose area code is 419.
Jeep did not go out of its way to let the world know why the Launch Edition of the Gladiator, at $60,815, is around $17,000 more expensive than the regular Gladiator Rubicon, and nearly double the price of the entry level.
Surely the 17-inch aluminum wheels, 33-inch tires, leather upholstery, and forged aluminum tailgate badge don’t justify the added thousands of dollars.
But maybe the huge price has something to do with the $100,000 Jeep promised as a prize to one of the ones buying a Launch Edition.
According to Jeep, "consumers who preorder a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be exclusively eligible to enter the Find Your Freedom contest” and possibly “win one-year’s salary of $100,000.”
The contest runs from 9:00 AM ET 4/3/19 and ends 11:59 PM ET 4/30/19 in all states except AZ, CO, MD, NE, VT, ND and PR and is open to “U.S. residents age 18 years of age or older” who order during the official vehicle pre-sale.
Aside for actually buying the Gladiator, customers will also have to send a video describing how the prize money will turn into a year off from work and how the Gladiator will play a part in their lives. More details can be found at the following link.
