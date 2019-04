When Minister for Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said that Nigerians use their Cellphones to order pizza from London... my Uncle (Gbolahan Dada) his face was totally priceless... like are you okay sir? pic.twitter.com/RISSG8R80Q — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 27, 2019

Incase you woke up to see British Airways trending, Panic North!

It is only because our Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh said there are Nigerians who use their smartphone to order pizza from London, then British Airways delivers it to Nigeria pic.twitter.com/e9eWjnQOem — Prof. Yinka (@GalacticoNG) March 28, 2019

Just ordered a pizza from Domino's Pizza, London, and I was assured I'll get it in the next 10hrs via British Airways. I just hope the Minister for Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, wasn't lying. I've always wanted to have pizza from London. — No Trace (@DemGoTyre) March 28, 2019

That’s the outrageous claim made by the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, while addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture in Abuja. His goal was to stress that imports had taken such a strong hold on the national economy that people were even ordering junk food overseas.The whole thing was very “annoying,” Ogbeh said, as cited by The Mirror . It was also the epitome of unhealthy economical habits that were damaging to the country.“[Nigerians are] using their cellphones to import pizza from London,” Ogbeh said. “They buy in London, they bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport. It is a very annoying situation and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things.”He went on to say that “Nigeria is a nation of importers,” where anything from toothpicks to tomato sauce (and junk food!) was imported from other countries. “Meanwhile, a basket of tomatoes is less than n2,000. The farmers are losing money because the processors do not have enough funds to set up factories,” he added.In the same speech, Ogbeh said that 2 brand new factories had been inaugurated, which could end tomato sauce import by the end of the year. From tomato sauce to pizza is but a step, one may assume.As these things happen, Ogbeh’s comments caused quite a sensation online, with many taking to social media to crack jokes. Most of them were directed at British Airways , for failing to inform all customers that they were also running a pizza delivery service (“discrimination!,” they cried), but there were those that laughed at Ogbeh, even if he only made this outrageous remark to make a point.