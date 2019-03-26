autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

British Airways Flight Bound For Germany Lands in Scotland by Mistake

26 Mar 2019, 8:29 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
How’s that for a surprise trip? Passengers on flight BA3271 from British Airways boarded the plane in London hoping to land in Duesseldorf, Germany, but landed in Edinburgh, Scotland instead. And they had no idea their destination had changed until they landed.
11 photos
Kitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk Flyer
As hilarious as this may sound, this was a mix-up caused by operator WDL Aviation, which handled this flight on behalf of BA. It filed the wrong flight plan, which means both the pilot and air traffic controllers in London were handed the wrong plan. They did nothing wrong, because they were following written instructions.

When passengers were greated with “Welcome to Edinburgh” as the plane was landing, they were shocked because – obviously – they knew they were supposed to be somewhere else, the Daily Mail reports. An investigation is now underway to see who exactly is at fault for the mix up.

The good news is that the plane was refueled and set off on its correct path, so the passengers did arrive in Germany… eventually. The even better news is that they all had fun, starting from the staff at Edinburgh airport to the passengers who didn’t have to catch connecting flights.

“The first announcement the crew made about the destination was as we were coming in to land. Boarding passes weren't checked,” passenger Chris McGrillen says about the mix-up. “Given this flight is operated by a third party (WDL) BA clearly needs to specify best practices (a ‘Welcome to your flight to Edinburgh’) for 3rd parties.”

WDL Aviation says the internal investigation will determine how this came to happen, while insisting the safety of the passengers were never at any risk.

Adds British Airways, “We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed. We have apologized to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”
lol fail British Airways airport airplane Germany Scotland
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 