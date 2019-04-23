autoevolution

Man Steals Car With Owner Sleeping Inside, Owner Never Wakes Up

How’s that for a deep sleep? One car owner from Columbia County, Georgia, will make all you light-sleepers green with envy, after he somehow managed to snooze through the entire act of having his car stolen – with him right there inside.
In all seriousness, perhaps it was better that the man was asleep and that he never woke up, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says, as cited by WRDV. The fact that he didn’t even move as his car was being stolen probably shielded him from physical harm by the car thief.

According to the police report, the man was dozing in the backseat. His wife had driven the car to a local store and had just gone inside when the vehicle was stolen. The man in the backseat didn’t wake up – neither when the thief took the vehicle nor when he later abandoned it.

“The sheriff's office says the car was found abandoned a short time later with the owner oblivious to what happened. The car was safely recovered, but officials say some items from the car were stolen,” the media outlet notes.

In other words, when cops recovered the car, its rightful owner was still sleeping in the backseat. The thief probably saw that he had taken more than he had bargained for and made a run for it, with whatever he could grab (and sell later) from inside. Otherwise, the car hadn’t been damaged and, most importantly, the owner wasn’t hurt. No arrests have been made yet. 

To prevent thieves from taking your car, police recommend locking your doors and never leaving the engine running, regardless of the weather conditions or how quickly you plan on getting back to the vehicle. An unlocked door and a few moments of inattention is all a car thief needs to get lost with your precious set of wheels.
