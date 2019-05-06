Man Crashes Jeep Into His Own Home, Blames it on His Flip Flops

When it rains, it pours, as one driver from Raleigh, North Carolina got to find out after he crashed his car into his own home, and was then charged by the police when he called them at the scene.

Instead of putting the car in the garage as he wanted to, he ended up crashing into the wall. This was no small bump either: “According to [N.C. State Highway Patrol] troopers, damage to the Jeep and the garage is estimated at about $80,000.”



To add insult to injury, cops charged the man after listening to his story on how the crash happened. “According to officials, the driver told troopers that his flip flop sandal got stuck on his gas pedal, causing him to lose control of his Jeep and hit the side of his garage, which is attached to his house,” WRAL continues. “The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving.”



This is yet another instance proving why flip flops should never be worn as outdoor footwear: not only do they not look good, but they’re also not ideal for driving. Unless you’re at the beach or in your own backyard, stay away from flip flops.



On a more serious note,



