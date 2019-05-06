autoevolution

Man Crashes Jeep Into His Own Home, Blames it on His Flip Flops

6 May 2019, 12:44 UTC ·
by
When it rains, it pours, as one driver from Raleigh, North Carolina got to find out after he crashed his car into his own home, and was then charged by the police when he called them at the scene.
The driver’s identity hasn’t been made public, but one particular detail about the arrest has managed to slip through the cracks and into the media: the driver blamed his flip flops for the crash, WRAL reports. The incident occurred late at night, as the man was trying to drive his Jeep up the driveway and into the garage next to his house.

Instead of putting the car in the garage as he wanted to, he ended up crashing into the wall. This was no small bump either: “According to [N.C. State Highway Patrol] troopers, damage to the Jeep and the garage is estimated at about $80,000.”

To add insult to injury, cops charged the man after listening to his story on how the crash happened. “According to officials, the driver told troopers that his flip flop sandal got stuck on his gas pedal, causing him to lose control of his Jeep and hit the side of his garage, which is attached to his house,” WRAL continues. “The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving.”

This is yet another instance proving why flip flops should never be worn as outdoor footwear: not only do they not look good, but they’re also not ideal for driving. Unless you’re at the beach or in your own backyard, stay away from flip flops.

On a more serious note, flip flops aren’t recommended by podiatrists because they don’t offer proper support for the sole or heel. They’re also not good for driving: when at the wheel, you should wear shoes with a thicker sole, which don’t limit ankle movement. Avoid excessively thick soles, too, because they, much like thin soles, may make you apply too much pressure on the pedals.

