More on this:

Electrify America Launches Mobile App, New Membership Plan for EV Owners

American owners of electric vehicles that have made a habit of juicing up their cars using Electrify America chargers have a new tool at their disposal as of this week: the company's first dedicated app. 24 photos



Through the new tool, Electrify America offers the same services as other apps of this kind currently available: locating a charger, payment for charging and tracking of the charging process.



To complement the app, the company also announced the introduction of two new membership plans that will become available at the end of the month, called Pass and Pass+.



Pass includes the standard per-minute cost plus a $1 session fee, while Pass+ comes with the lowest per-minute price and a $4 monthly subscription fee. Additional yet unspecified discounts are also promised. Complete pricing information can be found



“We are committed to increasing EV adoption and are constantly innovating to make the charging experience as convenient and accessible as possible,” said in a statement Giovanni Palazzo, Electrify America CEO.



“With our new app, we put all the information and capabilities you need to charge your EV right in your pocket, making charging with us easier than ever. Combined with our new membership plans, we are streamlining the charging experience at our ultra-fast chargers.”



The reach of the company's charging stations is scheduled to increase even more starting this year. In July, new locations will be added to the ever growing map, in Atlanta, Baltimore, Honolulu, Las Vegas or Phoenix, on the way to the rollout of 484 stations by the end of the year.

