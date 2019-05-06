Mazda 6 Crashes Into San Antonio Church, Driver Nowhere to be Found

Man Crashes Jeep Into His Own Home, Blames it on His Flip Flops

Pastor Robert Forte of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church tellsaffiliate KSAT that he had just returned home from the Sunday service when he got a call from the security company about some “activity” at the church. He went back thinking it was probably some error and was shocked to find a silver Mazda 6 parked right inside the building.Of course, to get there, the car had gone through 3 walls, tearing through an administrative office and part of the library. The driver was gone, too, leaving the pastor – and the police – with a lot of unanswered questions.“I came back to the church and found a Mazda had backed through the wall, through a hallway and into the library,” Forte explains. “It destroyed two rooms and a hallway. It had destroyed furniture and computers and desks and everything. Just imagine a car backing into your house!”On that last count, pastor Forte is in accordance with the police: whoever crashed into the church did so by backing at high speed. As to why they didn’t stick around to answer questions, that still remains to be seen. As of the time of writing, police are yet to have a suspect in custody.“There was nobody in the car when we got here, so we don’t know what happened,” Forte continues. “I am going to assume that nobody was hurt in there. I don’t know whether the driver got hurt and tried to go to the hospital or if they just simply tried to get away before the police got here. I just know the car was empty.”Forte wishes the driver had stayed around for an explanation and maybe to get the help they needed. However, he hopes the driver wasn’t injured or in some kind of trouble they can’t get out of. Everything else that’s been damaged can be replaced.