Woman Drives to Postal Office, Ends up Stuck in Ditch For 5 Days

Robin Fancher from Dothan, Alabama, is probably counting her lucky stars because she was rescued after spending 5 days trapped inside her wrecked car, which she drove into a ditch, well out of sight.
Fancher’s family reported her missing on Saturday, 3 days after she set off by car to the local postal office, all on her own. She was discovered and ultimately rescued late on Monday, after a passerby came across her car in a ditch, WDHN reports.
It took several crews of rescuers and many hours of work to get her out of the wrecked Mitsubishi sedan, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says for the media outlet. Authorities are yet to say why Fancher came to crash into the ditch, but they do say that the wreck was positioned in such a way as to be invisible from the road.
Even the person who found it would have missed it had he not come by on foot.
“I come back down here and waited, there really wasn’t anything I could do. She was so far down there in the ditch,” the man tells WDHN, adding that he doesn’t want his identity known. “The county even went by twice, two or three times actually, went up, turned around and went back by across the bridge again. They didn’t see her when they came by looking.”
“The main challenges were going to be where the car was and where the victim was pinned against the driver’s door,” Dothan Fire Battalion Chief Pete Webb tells WDHN of the difficult rescue operation. “It was off the road, and it was difficult to get the car to pull around her.”
After considerable effort on the part of first responders, Fancher made it to the hospital. Details on her condition haven’t been made public, but reports say she was alert and conscious at the time she was cut out of the wreck.
