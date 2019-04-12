autoevolution

Fearless Deer Knocks Biker Off His Motorcycle, Merrily Prances Away

12 Apr 2019, 10:45 UTC
by
Talk about a hit-and-run you don’t get to see every day. A deer not only came out of the forest to cross a highly circulated highway but actually did so at full speed – and knocked down a biker in the process.
The incident happened in Wroclaw, Poland, and was captured on the dashcam of one of the cars passing by in the area. You can also see the footage at the bottom of the page, just skip to the 40-second mark for all the (blurry) action.

The poor biker didn’t even have time to take some kind of evasive action. The deer came out of nowhere, crossed the road and smashed into the biker on his motorcycle, but still went on its merry way. You can actually see it prancing on the sidewalk, as the driver of the car with the dashcam pulls over to check on the fallen biker.

More cars soon come to the scene, with the drivers either looking at the victim with concern or taking out their cellphones to call for an ambulance. TVN24 says that, even though the crash comes across as horrible on camera, it was actually nothing serious: the biker lost consciousness but recovered almost immediately and was sent home without needing to be hospitalized.

Police also say that the incident ended without serious injury, while admitting that it was a very rare occurrence. One of the drivers who pulled over was also in the medical profession, so he was able to look after the victim until first responders arrived on the scene.

All jokes aside, an incident like this could have ended tragically, both for the biker and the deer. Similar cases didn’t have a happy ending, as the force of the impact is multiplied by the speed of the vehicle and of the moving animal.

Here’s the lucky biker and the badass but very reckless deer.

