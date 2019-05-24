Lamborghini Restores Azzurro Mexico Miura P400S, Car on Show at Villa d’Este

autoevolution

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a resurgence of public interest for Lamborghini’s iconic, and now dead, Miura nameplate. Be it in the form of the blown up car of Swiss artist Fabian Oefner or the recently rediscovered Italian Job P400, the Miura is once again making the headlines.
This weekend, the Villa d'Este hotel in Cernobbio, Italy is the place where classic and vintage car owners gather for the annual Concorso d'Eleganza. Among the many vehicles attending this year is an Azzurro Mexico P400 S once owned by Italian music superstar of the 1960s, Little Tony.

Currently in the hands of a private collector, the car is taking part in one of the event’s competitions, after being thoroughly restored and certified by Lamborghini’s special department, Polo Storico.

What makes this car special, aside for the fact that its first owner was Little Tony (Antonio Ciacci by his real name) is the fact that this is one of only six Miuras originally painted in the Azzurro Mexico color.

The Miura was born in 1966 as the world’s first sports car with a rear mid-engine and two-seat configuration. At the time of its launch, it was also the world’s fastest production road car. That was made possible thanks to the use of a 3.9-liter V12 engine sourced from the 400GT that developed 345 hp.

The P400S version was introduced in 1968 as a slightly revised version of the P400, being fitted with power windows, larger engine intake manifolds and an increase in power of about 20 hp.

Presently, a Miura P400S is priced at around half a million dollars, sitting between the somewhat cheaper P400 and the much more expensive P400SV.

It’s unclear at this point whether the unnamed owner of this particular Miura plans to sell it, now that it’s roots have been uncovered.
