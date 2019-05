Lamborghini Urus ST-X Production Model Could (And Should) Happen

SUV

“But hold on, isn’t the Urus impressive as is?” That question can be answered with another product from the Volkswagen Group, namely the Bentayga Speed . Bentley claims the super-is capable of 306 km/h as opposed to 305 km/h for the Lamborghini despite a difference of 15 PS.Even Porsche is thinking about a 650-PS version of the Cayenne, and this leaves Lamborghini at a disadvantage. Asked by Digital Trends about the possibility of turning the ST-X into a road-going model, Reggiani said “yes” without going into detail about the long-anticipated SUV.Created for the racing circuit by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Urus ST-X features the same V8 engine and similar output to the Urus. But on the other hand, the Urus ST-X is 25 percent lighter thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber. The center-lock wheels with Pirelli P-Zero racing tires also help on the visual front, as does the Verde Mantis paintwork.Lamborghini is also working on the plug-in hybrid Urus, which will borrow the PHEV technologies from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The Porsche levels up to 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque, making it the third most powerful Porsche ever. The other two are the 911 GT2 RS from the 991 generation and the 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid hypercar.As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is at the top of the game with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 is capable of 707 horsepower in this application, but in Redeye flavor, the engineers at SRT can crank things up to 797 horsepower.