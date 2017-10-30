Lamborghini Halloween Parade in Tokyo Is Supercar Cosplay Done Right

Lamborghini drivers in Tokyo are already famous for the way in which they enrich the colorful landscape of the Japanese capital city. And, for this Halloween, a small group of Raging Bull wielders has decided to put on an uber-shiny show.

7 photos



Heck, given the special aura of the partial wraps we have here, we're not expecting these to be taken off the supercars once the Halloween frenzy is left behind.



And, as anybody who has spent enough time on the automotive side of the world wide web knows, you can't have



Of course, Italian exotic owners in the city are far from the only car aficionados who have decided to use their machines as costumes this year. In fact, we've already shown you two other examples of the sort, which involve rides that are at least as exciting as these Sant'Agata Bolognese contraptions.



We're talking about the Koenigsegg Agera XS, which



We're expecting the list of such machines to grow and we'll bring you fresh info on the matter as soon as we get our hands on it. Meanwhile, you get to choose between delights such as the Rilakkuma-themed orange Huracan and the Aladin Geenie Aventador Superveloce.



Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we're inviting you to check out the Lamborghini Halloween parade. And while at least one Lambo in the convoy was not dressed for the occasion, the drivers of certain supercars also took the theme inside the vehicle, coming up with costumes that matched the wraps on their frunk lids.Heck, given the special aura of the partial wraps we have here, we're not expecting these to be taken off the supercars once the Halloween frenzy is left behind.And, as anybody who has spent enough time on the automotive side of the world wide web knows, you can't have Tokyo Lamborghini hooning without flashing LED lights and Liberty Walk fat bodykits - you'll get to see all these attention-grabbing bits in the video at the bottom of the page.Of course, Italian exotic owners in the city are far from the only car aficionados who have decided to use their machines as costumes this year. In fact, we've already shown you two other examples of the sort, which involve rides that are at least as exciting as these Sant'Agata Bolognese contraptions.We're talking about the Koenigsegg Agera XS, which went all Viking warrior for a Halloween supercar run, real battle axe and all. And we must also mention the Rolls-Royce Ghost that became a lavish pumpkin in Los Angeles, going for a two-tone wrap involving Chrome Orange and black.We're expecting the list of such machines to grow and we'll bring you fresh info on the matter as soon as we get our hands on it. Meanwhile, you get to choose between delights such as the Rilakkuma-themed orange Huracan and the Aladin Geenie Aventador Superveloce.