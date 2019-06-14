Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Road Supercar Might Make It Into Production

Sterrato is Italian for dirt road, but for Lamborghini, the Huracan Sterrato would’ve been the automaker’s off-road supercar. The concept is based on the Huracan Evo, featuring 47 millimeters of ground clearance and 30-millimeter wider tracks to accommodate the Rotiform wheels and Pirelli tires. 25 photos



“How is this possible, you ask? By manufacturing all restyled or new body panels, claddings, ducts, and splitters on 3D printers,” added Reggiani. The question is, how does the Huracan Sterrato differ from the Urus and would this model stand a chance against the high-riding SUV ?



In a nutshell, yes. There’s a possibility Lamborghini will produce 500 to 1,000 examples of the breed at €240,000 each, and as opposed to the Urus, the



As unconventional as it sounds, don’t forget the Volkswagen Group has experience with this type of vehicle. The A6 Allroad comes to mind, but back in the 1980s, the 959 finished first, second, and sixth in the Paris-Dakar Rally. Turning our attention back to the Huracan Sterrato, 640 ponies from a 5.2-liter V10 should be enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow on a dirt road.



Lamborghini re-engineered the Dinamica Veicolo Integrata for this application, calibrating the all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and torque vectoring for superior off-road performance. There’s also exclusivity to be taken into consideration, an element that Lamborghini customers expect from the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese.



