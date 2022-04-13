Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Makes North American Debut

Leaked one day ahead of debut, Lamborghini’s newest bull has made its North American premiere today at a private event leading up to the New York Auto Show. The Huracan Tecnica is a rear-wheel-drive supercar with STO genes, but it’s different in many aspects from its track-bred sibling.
Although they share the same height and width, the Tecnica is 2.4 inches (6.1 centimeters) longer than the all-wheel-drive EVO. The Italian automaker has also cut back on the STO's aero bits for a sleeker design. Another huge difference over the STO and EVO is the Terzo Millennio-inspired Ypsilon front-end design motif. A first for the Huracan, an air curtain is also featured.
Presented at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC in the Chelsea Arts District, the Huracan Tecnica shares the 5.2-liter V10 with the Super Trofeo Omologata. The free-breathing lump belts out 640 metric ponies or 631 horsepower.
Torque isn’t shabby either at 565 Nm or 417 pound-feet, developed at 6,500 revolutions per minute. A lofty redline of 8,500 revolutions per minute also needs to be mentioned, along with a seven-speed transmission supplied by Dana Graziano. The DL800 is shared with the Audi R8, which shares the Modular Sports System platform with the better-looking Italian supercar.
Lamborghini quotes 3.2 seconds from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) for the Huracan Tecnica, which is much obliged to hit 325 kilometers per hour (202 miles per hour) on full song. The Huracan STO produces more downforce, hence its 310-kph (193 mph) top speed.
“The Tecnica delivers the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess with outstanding aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability, and ease of use,” said big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann. “In 2022, as we celebrate the internal combustion engine, the dramatically evolved design of the Tecnica delivers the physical sensation and extreme emotion that fans of the brand have come to expect from Lamborghini.”
Presented at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC in the Chelsea Arts District, the Huracan Tecnica shares the 5.2-liter V10 with the Super Trofeo Omologata. The free-breathing lump belts out 640 metric ponies or 631 horsepower.
Torque isn’t shabby either at 565 Nm or 417 pound-feet, developed at 6,500 revolutions per minute. A lofty redline of 8,500 revolutions per minute also needs to be mentioned, along with a seven-speed transmission supplied by Dana Graziano. The DL800 is shared with the Audi R8, which shares the Modular Sports System platform with the better-looking Italian supercar.
Lamborghini quotes 3.2 seconds from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) for the Huracan Tecnica, which is much obliged to hit 325 kilometers per hour (202 miles per hour) on full song. The Huracan STO produces more downforce, hence its 310-kph (193 mph) top speed.
“The Tecnica delivers the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess with outstanding aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability, and ease of use,” said big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann. “In 2022, as we celebrate the internal combustion engine, the dramatically evolved design of the Tecnica delivers the physical sensation and extreme emotion that fans of the brand have come to expect from Lamborghini.”