Tesla Model X Plaid Drags 992 Porsche Turbo S, Absolute Destruction Occurs Twice

Now that the initial hype for Tesla’s Model S Plaid has somewhat subsided, it is probably time for both enthusiasts and naysayers to refocus on a slightly different EV. And start the polemics all over again...
Although many people continue to ignore it, stark reality shows that a long-rumored and awaited EV revolution is finally here. Whether they like it or not, some vehicles are now silent, burdened with (sometimes) massive battery packs, and often capable of incredible performance achievements.
Of course, setting an example is always hard and will attract a lot of unwanted attention, so we should not be surprised that Tesla has been accused of more wrongdoing than it has actually done. Beyond discussions about how the head honchos do the EV business, some owners just want to enjoy their new Plaid rides at the dragstrip, among other places.
Sure, given the ruckus level caused by a couple of quarter-mile races in the comment section, one would imagine they were discussing sentient life found in the caverns of Mars... But no, they were just throwing jabs at each other in the seemingly never-ending ICE vs. EV war! By the way, can we all just get along and enjoy the feisty skirmishes without throwing “mud and stones” every time a Tesla meets a Porsche?
As such, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube shows an ICE vs. EV skirmish that has become traditional only recently. It took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida, and saw a white Tesla Model X Plaid battling a black Porsche 911 Turbo S of the latest, 992, variety (video embedded below, uploaded on April 5th, 2022) twice – probably just to be sure.
Now, since the two vehicles appear to be in stock condition, there is just one possible outcome: Plaid beats Turbo S by a good margin (9.77s versus 10.53s and 9.78 vs. 10.58s). However, I think none of the detractors from either party should be listened to. For example, a Plaid does not have 1,200 hp (it’s 1,020 horsepower), and it certainly did not beat the feisty Turbo S by seven car lengths! Likewise, this is a dragstrip, and it does not have anything to do with Porsche’s Nürburgring corner-carving performance or Autobahn top speed...
