ProCharged Trans Am Drags Old GTO, Viper, 2JZ Turbo Scion FR-S, It's Not Even Close

The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff” channel on YouTube has decided to remind us all a little of the mayhem with a call-back video (embedded below). It was just uploaded (April 14th) and focuses on a ProCharger Pontiac Trans Am with menacingly slick looks and all the six-second prowess to require a parachute deployment after most races.Looking black, raw, and untamed, the stickered Trans Am remains a sight to behold even in the company of feisty brand siblings like the vintage, Plum Crazy-like Pontiac GTO that wanted to put this menace into the proper perspective. So, the first skirmish is between old and modern muscle, featuring a 6.89s Trans Am victory against its 7.3s rival.Thought that was an old vs. new exception? Well, think again because the next classic takes a beating as well from the 0:45 mark (6.92s vs. 7.43s), and thus we can move to slightly more contemporary Dodge Viper matters from the 1:08 (for an easy-peasy 1/8-mile skirmish) and 2:44 marks when this Pontiac exerts total 6.6s to 7.67s domination!By the way, are you a fan of the shorter 1/8-mile format? There are also a couple of Fox Body Ford Mustangs seeking quick glory and having to kneel in front of the Trans Am king at the 1:32 and 2:07 timestamps. Then, from the 3:21 mark, there is also a Pontiac solo (6.68s) followed by the surprise quarter-mile skirmish of the day against a neon green Turbo 2JZ-swapped Scion FR-S.Unfortunately, the latter 6.61s skirmish came up short of what we expected (unlike the second video) because the little Scion pulled a teeny-weeny dud...