ProCharged Trans Am Drags Old GTO, Viper, 2JZ Turbo Scion FR-S, It's Not Even Close

Following a 2020 hiatus due to the still ongoing health crisis, the 25th annual Haltech World Cup Finals Import vs. Domestic craziness returned with five days of epic drag races to Maryland International Raceway on November 3-7, 2021. And the echoes of roaring engines are still heard even now.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff” channel on YouTube has decided to remind us all a little of the mayhem with a call-back video (embedded below). It was just uploaded (April 14th) and focuses on a ProCharger Pontiac Trans Am with menacingly slick looks and all the six-second prowess to require a parachute deployment after most races.
Looking black, raw, and untamed, the stickered Trans Am remains a sight to behold even in the company of feisty brand siblings like the vintage, Plum Crazy-like Pontiac GTO that wanted to put this menace into the proper perspective. So, the first skirmish is between old and modern muscle, featuring a 6.89s Trans Am victory against its 7.3s rival.
Thought that was an old vs. new exception? Well, think again because the next classic takes a beating as well from the 0:45 mark (6.92s vs. 7.43s), and thus we can move to slightly more contemporary Dodge Viper matters from the 1:08 (for an easy-peasy 1/8-mile skirmish) and 2:44 marks when this Pontiac exerts total 6.6s to 7.67s domination!
By the way, are you a fan of the shorter 1/8-mile format? There are also a couple of Fox Body Ford Mustangs seeking quick glory and having to kneel in front of the Trans Am king at the 1:32 and 2:07 timestamps. Then, from the 3:21 mark, there is also a Pontiac solo (6.68s) followed by the surprise quarter-mile skirmish of the day against a neon green Turbo 2JZ-swapped Scion FR-S.
Unfortunately, the latter 6.61s skirmish came up short of what we expected (unlike the second video) because the little Scion pulled a teeny-weeny dud...
Looking black, raw, and untamed, the stickered Trans Am remains a sight to behold even in the company of feisty brand siblings like the vintage, Plum Crazy-like Pontiac GTO that wanted to put this menace into the proper perspective. So, the first skirmish is between old and modern muscle, featuring a 6.89s Trans Am victory against its 7.3s rival.
Thought that was an old vs. new exception? Well, think again because the next classic takes a beating as well from the 0:45 mark (6.92s vs. 7.43s), and thus we can move to slightly more contemporary Dodge Viper matters from the 1:08 (for an easy-peasy 1/8-mile skirmish) and 2:44 marks when this Pontiac exerts total 6.6s to 7.67s domination!
By the way, are you a fan of the shorter 1/8-mile format? There are also a couple of Fox Body Ford Mustangs seeking quick glory and having to kneel in front of the Trans Am king at the 1:32 and 2:07 timestamps. Then, from the 3:21 mark, there is also a Pontiac solo (6.68s) followed by the surprise quarter-mile skirmish of the day against a neon green Turbo 2JZ-swapped Scion FR-S.
Unfortunately, the latter 6.61s skirmish came up short of what we expected (unlike the second video) because the little Scion pulled a teeny-weeny dud...