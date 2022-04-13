Cummins-Powered, 1970s Chevrolet C10 Doesn't Care About the World, Runs 9s

Unlike muscle cars, pickup trucks did not spawn limited-edition models developed with drag racing in mind. But that didn't stop racers from making their own. And this third-generation Chevrolet C/K is proof that you can turn a rather mundane workhorse into a dragster that's as quick as a Dodge Challenger Demon.
The pickup you see here may look like a slightly beefed-up C10 with a bulged hood and fat rear tires, but it's much more than that. The bulge also hides a heavily modified engine, but it's not a gasoline V8, a mill you'd usually expect to find in a track-prepped truck. The owner of this C10 went with a diesel powerplant of the Cummins variety.
I don't have any information on specs and output, but it's most likely a turbocharged inline-six. And judging by how fast this truck is, the combo generates way more than 700 horsepower. How quick is it, you ask? Well, the first runs in the video below show the C10 covering the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds, but that footage is from Drag Week 2021.
Go to the 1:08-minute mark and you'll see the C10 significantly quicker at Sick Week 2022. The footage kicks off with the Chevy scoring a 9.69-second sprint at 137 mph, which makes it almost as quick as a Dodge Demon.
The following two runs are a bit slower than that, but the final quarter-mile included here sees the truck crossing the line in 9.2 clicks at 138 mph. Impressive to say the least.
This dragster is apparently based on a Scottsdale version of the C10. Chevrolet introduced this trim in 1975 as an upgrade to the base Custom Deluxe. The same year saw Chevy replace the range-topping Cheyenne Super version with the Silverado. Yup, the company began using the Silverado name long before it became a stand-alone truck in 1998.
But that's enough history for today, hit the play button below to see this oil-burning C10 smoke the quarter-mile (quite literally) like it's nobody's business.
