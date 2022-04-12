427 Turbo Datsun 240Z Drags Mustangs, Supra, Viper, World Record Destruction Ensues

This year’s premiere Texas drag racing event, TX2K22 had everything: photo finishes, crashes, two to 3,000-hp beasts wreaking havoc, and all sorts of new quarter-mile records. The oddities also represented the audience’s delight, of course.
We have seen about everything at this year’s TX2K22, from brutal wall hits to 2,000-hp twin-engine VW Golfs and from the smoothest wheelie we have ever witnessed to an old Dodge Ram truck pulling four-second quarter-mile passes. But how about checking out “Golddigger,” this time around?
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube focuses on this TX2K22 occasion on a very cool S30 Datsun 240Z with a Ford soul. Seriously, the owner of this S30-generation Nissan Z-car has decided that no outrage is too much, keeping all the steel, all the glass, and a full interior while also swapping the JDM powertrain for something V8 of Blue Oval flavor.
But that is not all. According to the description, the 427ci Ford V8 engine was also supplemented by a 106mm Garrett turbocharger. Maybe it was just to top everything up and be ready for TX2K22’s Street Car Elite class, complete with a mass of just 3.060 lbs. (1,388 kg) and the will to reach ultimate glory at Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas.
In the video embedded below, we are going to check out the entire series of rounds for this mesmerizing orange (with a black, bulging hood) 240Z. The qualifying pass (at 0:28) put everything into the proper perspective with a “slow” 7.68s pass. Then, from the 1:08 mark, it was time for the real deal, as the 240Z fought a feisty S550 Ford Mustang and delivered a 7.42s to 7.93s beating.
Next up, from the 1:48 mark, round two saw the little Datsun duke it out with the mighty Viper but that soon proved to be a dud run from the latter. The Dodge's case got closed with a 7.4s pass, and our 240Z moved on from the 2:25 mark to meet a green Toyota Supra during the semifinals. There, it made short work of its fellow JDM and the 7:22s (versus 7.53s) run was a new world record for the S30 chassis!
Last, but not least, during the finals (3:10) another Blue Oval came to the party and got nicely left behind as well.
