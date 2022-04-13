Turbo S550 Mustang Drags Tesla Plaid, Turbo S197, Hellcat, ICE Power Always Wins

They say that nothing stock – not even Air Dreams or skydivers – can beat a Tesla Model S Plaid on the quarter-mile. But how about something fully built to give all-out glory to ICE power?
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube focuses on Team Duo's turbo S550 Ford Mustang as it brawls ICE and EVs around during the newest track video (uploaded on April 13th, 2022) embedded below. The action takes place at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, which is quite a fitting name for the high-tech stuff involved in this entertaining feature.
For starters, the black S550 Ford Mustang is no slouch, even as the description only mentions that we are dealing with a turbocharged build. That is put into the proper context when it first lines up with an equally feisty turbo S197 sibling at the 0:19 mark and thoroughly beats it (9.32s vs. 9.73s) without even breaking a trap speed sweat (137 mph against 147 mph - that is 220 kph versus 237 kph).
Then it is time for the main event, as there can be only one immortal glory in the new ICE vs. EV wars. Naturally, the nine-second Mustang beast gets a couple of skirmishes against the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid from the 0:59 and 1:18 marks, and this time around, the quarter-mile gods did not favor the new battery-powered kid on the EV block. As such, the ICE ‘Stang snatched impressive 9.3s, and 9.17s victories in the face of great Plaid adversity with 9.25s and 9.3s passes.
Last but not least, there is also a bonus FoMoCo vs. Mopar encounter between the dark Blue Oval menace and a “tatted” Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (that probably wasn’t stock either). Alas, this Mustang was determined to win everything, hence the swift 9.19s pass against the opponent’s close (but not close enough) 9.3s run...
